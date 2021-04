CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local organizations in the Lowcountry are teaming up to host a food giveaway in Downtown Charleston Saturday.

Ebenezer AME Church, AME Ministerial Alliance, Curry Law Firm, and the Beta Kappa Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. are teaming up to host a food giveaway in Charleston.

The event will take place Thursday, April 22 in Charleston at 44 Nassau St.

Food will be distributed to the community from 9:00 a.m. until supplies run out.