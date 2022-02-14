Local radio host acts as Peyton Manning’s body double in Super Bowl ad

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Let’s face it: Commercials are a big part of the Super Bowl experience.

In fact, roughly one-fourth (23%) of Americans say commercials are the biggest reason they even tune in for the big game. On average, the Super Bowl includes about 45 minutes of commercial time from start to finish and its estimated in-game ad revenue is about $448.7 million.

And this year, one Charleston radio host even got in on the action himself.

MIX 95.9’s Jay Shadix stood in as legendary quarterback Peyton Manning’s body double for a Michelob Ultra commercial that aired during last night’s game between the Los Angles Rams and Cinncinati Bengals.

“It was very fun and a very new experience for sure,” Shadix shared.

Watch the commercial HERE.

Credit: Jay Shadix

An advertising agency put out a casting call for 6’6″ men that resembled Manning and Shadix, fitting the description, responded. He was booked and traveled to Atlanta to film, but he did not know what he was in store for at the time.

“I didn’t know it was a Super Bowl commercial until I actually got there and started talking to people and seeing all the celebrities that were showing up and realized how big of a deal it was actually going to be,” he said.

Aside from Manning, Shadix got to meet the other celebrities starring in the commercial including NBA player Jimmy Butler, pro golfer Brooks Koepka, National Women’s Soccer League star Alex Morgan, tennis champ Serena Williams, and WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike.

But, Shadix said the highlight was getting to do a scene with Steve Buscemi.

“That was definitely very cool,” Shadix said. “He’s one of my favorite actors and being an actor myself he’s somebody I look up to.”

Catch Jay Shadix on MIX 95.9 from 10 am to 2 pm on weekdays!