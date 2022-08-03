SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry volunteer with the Red Cross is assisting in recovery efforts amid severe flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Video provided by the Kentucky National Guard this week showed survivors being airlifted to safety amid rising water in the state. National Guard leaders said they’ve conducted more than a thousand rescues.

Summerville’s Jeff Roediger, a disaster mental health counselor, received a call Friday night that he was needed for emergency deployment along with six other volunteers from across the state.

They are part of the nearly 250 Red Cross volunteers on the ground helping with the hundreds of flood victims now in shelters, helping those affected by flooding make sense of what is happening in their community.

Roediger has been on 17 deployments since 2014 but said this is the most devastation he has ever seen.

“Help them to try to understand that the normal they knew no longer exists, their goal now is to create a new normal, because these folks’ lives have been irrevocably changed, whether they are able to go back home, to a home that wasn’t flooded, they just couldn’t get into the house because the streets were gone, which I have never seen that before in my life, the streets are literally washed away,” said Roediger.

At least 37 people have died, and hundreds are still unaccounted for.