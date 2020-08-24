Local Red Cross volunteers deploying to the Gulf to assist with storm recovery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two tropical systems have set their sights on the Gulf, with one of the two expected to approach the Louisana coast Monday afternoon.

Marco was downgraded from a hurricane back to a tropical storm Sunday night as it churned in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Laura is growing stronger as it moves toward the US Gulf Coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday and head towards Texas and Louisana.

In anticipation of the two storms and their impacts on the region, eight local volunteers with the Red Cross are heading to Alabama to help in any way needed.

One volunteer is from the Isle of Palms, another if from Ladson, and two are from Pawleys Island.

Chris Austin, who will deploy from Pawleys Island, spoke about helping during the pandemic.

“Every deployment is a new experience and in the COVID environment, it’s going to be especially exciting cause we’ll need to remember our new training,” he said.

One volunteer from South Carolina will deploy virtually to support logistics, while seven others on the ground help with sheltering operations.