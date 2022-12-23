CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A longtime downtown Charleston restaurant is stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry this Christmas.

On Friday, Hyman’s Seafood took to the Charleston peninsula to offer homeless people a free, hot meal during lunchtime.

“We’re assembling a lot of hot meals and distributing them outside of the restaurant in Marion Square and a couple of different places around the peninsula,” Victor Hyman said.

The volunteers began cooking on Wednesday, according to Hyman, and the meals included a variety of traditional Christmas and Thanksgiving dishes. Among the items were turkey, ham, Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, string beans, gravy, grits, macaroni and cheese, bread, and desserts.

Hyman said the restaurant hoped to feed a couple of hundred people during Friday’s efforts.

But, handing out free meals to homeless individuals in Charleston is not new to Hyman’s. During the week, the restaurant gives out cold snacks like granola bars and applesauce to those in need.

“We serve usually around 30 to 40 a day this time of year,” Hyman said.

Hyman said it boils down to trying to make a difference in the community they have been a part of for decades.

“We’ve been extremely blessed over the generations,” he said. “It’s easy to give back the way we’ve been given.”