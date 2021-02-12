Lowcountry restaurant prepares for Valentine’s weekend amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Whether you’re looking for a spontaneous dinner or have been planning a romantic dinner for months, there are options for Valentine’s Day.

“We are a walk-in restaurant, but we do reservations as well and we have some spots open as well for tonight and tomorrow night,” says Patrick Kish, Chief Operating Officer of Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen.

Kish says, the pandemic changed many things for the business.

“We are wearing masks, taking temperatures of our employees to ensure the guest’s safety,” he says.

He says one thing that has stayed consistent, is his staff.

“Everyone seemed to like us, so they came back to work for us, the only difference is that we are social distancing now,” says Kish.

The business nearly had to shut down because of the pandemic, before a stroke of luck came along in finding a new location.

“We actually did not think we were going to reopen Florence’s until this Windemere spot came available and then in July we reopened,” he says.

This Valentine’s weekend, they are serving fresh and locally brought in fish and dessert options for people to enjoy.

“We offer anything from fried chicken to fried seafood. We also have an arrangement of collard greens, red rice, and southern styled slaws,” Kish says.

Owners of Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen say they also offer delivery services so even people who are not dining in, can enjoy.