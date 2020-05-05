Local restaurants reacting differently to phased reopening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Restaurants on Shem Creek are back open for business after Governor Henry McMaster made an executive order allowing outdoor dining. Tavern and Table owner Andy Palmer says it has been like a grand opening.

“So excited to have everybody back, so good to see everybody, all the locals are coming back, I am just very excited to be back up and running again.” Andy Palmer, Owner of Tavern Table

While dozens of excited customers lined the bar at Tavern and Table, another restaurant just steps away is choosing to keep its doors closed. NICO Oysters + Seafood is taking things much more slowly.

“We feel like it was just kind of a little too fast for us to get the information not enough time to prepare, and do it right.” Nico Romo, Owner of NICO

Owner Nico Romo says delivery orders have been booming, and so he plans on sticking to those until the State allows things to open up a little more.

“I feel like when the dining in will be allowed, it is a little bit of a better message, just kind of saying, you can come in and go to bathroom and get out of my bathroom, I still think we are going to have a lot of staff things to get ready and to organize, to make sure guests feel safe.” Nico Romo, Owner of NICO

Romo says that while he is still waiting to get his business fully back open, he is happy to see his friends in the food and beverage industry opening their doors. As for Palmer, he says he is hearing one message from the people who have stopped in for a meal.

“Just thank you, thank you for being open, so tired of being inside, thank you for being here, and we are very happy to have them like I said.” Andy Palmer, Owner of Tavern and Table

Tavern and Table says they are still enforcing strict social distancing rules, making sure their patrons stay safe while getting the dining experience they have been waiting more than a month for.

