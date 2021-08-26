Local school districts complying with SC Dept. of Education’s mask mandate on school buses

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts from across the Lowcountry will be requiring masks on school buses starting Monday, complying with new guidelines set by the South Carolina Department of Education.

State education leaders announced Thursday that face masks or coverings must be worn on state-owned and operated school buses beginning August 30.

READ Face coverings on school bus memo from SC Dept. of Education

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman pointed to the surge in COVID-19 cases across South Carolina as the reason for once again requiring face masks on school buses for both students and staff.

Here in the Lowcountry, Dorchester District 2 will now require masks to be worn on their buses.

“Our buses are crowded and this we feel is another mitigating factor that will help our students while they are being transported to and from school,” said DD2 Assistant Superintendent Julie Kornahrens.

The Georgetown County School District will also go from recommending masks to requiring them.

“Our drivers have all been in agreement that they supported it at the start of this year. It will not be a change for them, but just for our students,” said GCSD Assistant Superintendent Tyrone Davis.

Both the Charleston County School District and Colleton County School Districts already have face mask mandates in place for their buses, so no changes will be implemented there.

Mandates in both of these school districts run through mid-October and were put in place prior to the school year.