Local shop to broadcast live for 12 hours for Cyber Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Businesses big and small are gearing up for Cyber Monday and trying to grab the attention of buyers.

One Charleston shop is testing out a new strategy this year.

Aleysa Bags, a Downtown Charleston based company, is all about using social media for marketing their leather laptop bags especially with the upcoming shopping holiday.

The company was created in 2009 but it really took off in 2019 when the shop opened on Spring Street downtown.

“It started off great! And then like everyone else it’s just been a terribly challenging time,” said owner Aleysa Macatol.

She hopes to turn things around with a unique approach to Cyber Monday.

“So I’m broadcasting for 12 hours live on Facebook and Instagram from right here on Spring Street in Downtown Charleston and I’m hosting 20 other local businesses to talk about their Cyber Monday deals,” said Macatol.

The idea came from the owner’s love for QVC.

Local businesses like J. Stark, The Charleston Museum and others will be joining the 12-hour live event.

“We’re gonna have some smaller brands you might not know about like High for the Home,” she said. “I hope something for everyone.”

The 20 businesses that have been invited to participate have been sticking together throughout the pandemic hoping for a brighter end to 2020.

“Behind the scenes, these are the folks that are keeping me lifted up during the bleak times when we can’t have anybody in the store and nobody was going out we’d say ‘how are you doing?’ well ‘ how are you doing?’ and these are the people that keep you going,” explained Macatol.

If you’d like to tune into the live broadcast, click here for Aleysa Bags’ Instagram page and here for the Facebook page.