Local shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Thanksgiving turkey has settled and now Lowcountry shoppers are taking advantage of Black Friday deals both in stores and online.

An estimated 165,000,000 bargain seekers are expected to shop over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Shoppers arrived at the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston for their moonlight madness, which began at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, where they shopped well into the early morning hours.

The crowds began to die down around 3:00 a.m. but picked back up around 8:00 a.m.

“I figured we would show up with the crowds, but no, looks like we showed up a little late,” said Vinnie Romito who said he was hoping to get an early start to his Christmas shopping.

The parking lot at Northwoods Mall was flooded with cars early Friday when it opened at 6:00 a.m.

Northwoods Mall was closed on Thanksgiving to allow employees a chance to stay home with friends and family.

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre was also closed on Thursday but opened bright and early for shoppers at 7:00 a.m. It will remain open on Friday until 10:00 p.m.

Other retailers, like Walmart, opened at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. Target opened Friday at 7:00 a.m. and Best Buy opened at 8:00 a.m.