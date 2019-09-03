Local storms stocking up on storm preparedness, clean-up supplies

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Stores across the Lowcountry are working hard to keep the essentials in stock as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

An assistant manager for the Lowe’s in Mount Pleasant said more than 3,000 truckloads of supplies have been shipped to areas in the hurricane’s path.

He said they’ve been working 24-hours a day to keep stores stocked – a lesion they learned during preparations for previous storms.

“We’re stocking up on water, plywood, sand, propane because we had an issue with that last time, and obviously batteries, generators, gas cans – we learn last year from the areas that we struggled in inventory wise on what we needed to bring in,” said Russell Smith.

Lowe’s said they’re already stocking up on supplies you’ll need to clean up after the storm passes as well.