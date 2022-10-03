SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A lowcountry school will clean up debris on Isle of Palm beaches to aid in Hurricane recovery.

Students with Lowcountry Connections Academy will gather on the beach at Isle of Palms Friday to collect debris and litter from Hurricane Ian.

Lowcountry Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public school for K-12 students across the state.

The school serves 350 students statewide.

Lowcountry Connections Academy students in the Myrtle Beach area will take a field trip to a local beach to participate in the cleanup.

According to school officials, students will report their clean-up progress to the state through the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control app.