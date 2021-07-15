Local track star, school record holder hosts youth camp to give back to athletes in the Lowcountry

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A local track star and school record holder is hosting a track youth camp to give back to the athletes in her community.

Makyla Stanley, James Island Charter High School record holder and former University of South Carolina track star, is hosting a the Makyla Stanley Youth Track Camp to give back to the students in the Lowcountry.

Stanley began competing in track competitions from the 7th grade until graduating college from USC. But, she still had a passion for the sport even after graduating.

“After college, I became a coach at my alma mater to remain in the sport,” said Stanley. “I decided to host this youth track camp to give back to my city and bring awareness to the sport of track and field.”

Stanley says that she was not able to attend her first track camp until her sophomore year of high school and had to drive to Columbia to be able to participate, so she hopes this gives athletes who are unable to travel to have something local to participate in.

The camp will be Saturday, August 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at James Island Charter High School.

The camp is welcomed to boys and girls ages 7-15 to participate in a half day track and field camp led by Stanley with the assistance of various track coaches, former student athletes, and current James Island athletes.

“During the camp, each child will be taught the basics of spring, go through a variety of speed and dynamic drills, and be able to learn and perform on a relay race at the end of the camp,” said Stanley.

There will also be lunch and awards provided to all participants. Stanley says that she wants to help support all of the talented youth she has seen over the years in Charleston.

“The talent level in Charleston is unmatched yet most do not have the knowledge nor resources, I hope to bring that to them, starting with this camp,” said Stanley.

To register your child for the youth camp, you can do so on the Makyla Stanley Youth Track Camp website. Those looking to be a sponsor and donate, can do so here.