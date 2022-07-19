COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Several Lowcountry parks projects are set to receive more than $350,000 in federal funding, the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, & Tourism (SCPRT) announced Tuesday.

The local projects are part of the $1.2 million granted by the federal Recreational Trails Program (RTP) to improve 11 nature trails across the state.

The RTP is an assistance program designed to help states create and maintain recreational trails, primarily in low-income areas.

“These dollars will go toward the creation of new trails, and the enhancement of existing trails, helping improve the quality of life for locals and helping attract more visitors – and the tourism dollars they bring – to these areas,” SCPRT Director Duane Parrish said. “Outdoor recreation has been booming since 2020, making it an excellent time to invest in these critical green spaces and recreation areas.”

The following projects were selected for funding:

Summerville Preserve, Town of Summerville

Project total: $563,717 | Grant total: $100,000

Project total: $290,870 | Grant total: $100,000

Project total: $7,490,000 | Grant total: $100,000

Project total: $125,000 | Grant total: $100,000

Project total: $127,000 | Grant total: $100,000

Project total: $250,000 | Grant total: $100,000

Project total: $93,000 | Grant total: $60,000

Project total: $170,775 | Grant total: $100,000

Project total: $125,000 | Grant total: $66,000

Project total: $62,500 | Grant total: $50,000

Project total: $375,000 | Grant total: $300,000

Projects were selected based on overall need, whether adequate resources are available to execute the project, public support, and whether resources are available to maintain the project upon completion.