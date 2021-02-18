Local university students help non-profit stay alive during the pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at Charleston Southern University (CSU) are supporting a non-profit for a class project that helps protect women and children from human trafficking in Colombia.

Not only are the students in Organizational Change and Development at CSU getting class credit, but they are bringing awareness and supporting sales for BeBe Beans Coffee which supports Casa Esther in Medellin, Colombia.

Casa Esther is a girl’s home that cares for women and their children who are homeless. The shelter also teaches the women and helps them to secure jobs.

Coffee sales from BeBe Beans makes up 70% of the income for Casa Esther.

Before the pandemic, missionaries would bring the coffee to the United States to sell. Once the pandemic halted travel, the non-profit had to transition to online sales.

Charleston Southern University Professor Darin Gerdes decided to get his business class involved to help increase sales for the non-profit and receive hands-on business experience.

The class now has teams to help with public relations, social media, and marketing strategy.

“We’re just trying to do as much as we can and get that story out and also show how it’s a great thing for business students at CSU to be apart of something that’s such a great cause to help those women in Colombia,” stated Ariana Mael, senior at Charleston Southern University.

Brian Miller, Founder of Esther’s Home and BeBe Beans says they currently house six girls but would like to double that number.

“We need to sell more coffee because for every two bags it pays for one girl a day in this home,” Miller mentioned.

To reach their goal BeBe Beans would have to sell 360 more bags of coffee a month.

“If you’re going to drink coffee, and if you like this coffee, this coffee helps those who are actually in need in Colombia,” added CSU senior Anna Adamian.

Founder Brian Miller says it is so much more than just premium Colombian coffee.

“I know when I’m drinking my coffee it’s making a real life change in people’s lives,” Miller said.















Casa Esther and CSU business students

To purchase coffee from BeBe Beans or learn more about Casa Esther visit their website here.