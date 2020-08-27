Local volunteers arrive in Louisana to help with Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Laura, a strong Category 4 storm, slammed into the US Gulf Coast early Thursday morning, making landfall near Cameron, Louisiana with 150 mph winds.

The impacts will be devastating for many who live and work in the area. But help from other states, including South Carolina, are heading to the area to support recovery efforts.

Dozens of people from across the state and the Lowcountry are now helping with storm recovery.

Three firefighters from the North Charleston Fire Department deployed to the region this week, along with Summerville firefighter, Chad Lobo – they are part of the South Carolina State Fire Task Force One who will respond to emergencies.

All members of SC-Task Force 1 deployed to Louisiana have now arrived and are ready to provide assistance to the ⁦⁦@LAFIREMARSHAL⁩ pic.twitter.com/nAcFIWPGq5 — SC State Fire (@SCStateFire) August 27, 2020

The Red Cross also deployed volunteers to set up storm shelters in the area. One volunteer, Bill Martin, will help the Red Cross virtually with logistics.

“I’m in sheltering, but I got recruited to do staff services initially,” said Martin, who is a retired vice president with United Healthcare.

He is helping coordinate volunteers throughout the region and is working out of a hotel in Flowood, Mississippi.

“We have almost 30 people from North and South Carolina,” he said.

About 24 people from South Carolina are responding to the region. Eight of those volunteers are from the Lowcountry.

Martin said, “Some of the teams from North and South Carolina were sent yesterday (Wednesday) to Alexandria, Louisiana.”

That includes Brian Waymire, who lives on Pawleys Island. “I’ve been moved around to three different locations, but I have finally arrived in Alexandria, Louisiana,” he said.

Waymire has helped assemble cots at the Rapides Parish Coliseum shelter. They had about 77 people with them Wednesday night when the storm moved through.

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: A room that had its roof blown off is seen in a hotel after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: A person is seen walking through Capitol One Bank Tower with its windows blown out in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: A Lake Charles police officer helps clear the streets in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: James Sonya surveys what is left of his uncles barber shop after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: A street is seen strewn with debris and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: Kyana Myers looks into a room that had its roof blown off as Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: A Lake Charles police officer helps clear the streets in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27:A Lake Charles police officer helps clear the streets in the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 27: Mitch PIckering plays his guitar while walking through the downtown area after Hurricane Laura passed through on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana . The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage to the city. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“I was woken up this morning at 7 AM by someone opening the doors. He said ‘wake up, get up, get up, we have to go hunker down in a hole’ as they said. That’s because the worst part of the storm is passing over us.”

They now have about 125 cots set up as more people are expected to shelter with them soon.

“It’s a way to give back to the community, to help folks who are in need especially during the tragic time of need. They need help and we’re here to help them.”

The Lowcountry American Red Cross is still trying to deploy even more volunteers to the area. They have an urgent need for more volunteers.