Local warming shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With freezing temperatures moving into the Lowcountry on Tuesday, warming shelters are opening across the area to provide comfort for those who need to escape the cold.

Storm Team 2 meteorologist Josh Mathers’ said rain will develop across the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon with rapidly falling temperatures expected later in the day. After the rain moves off the coast, the sky will clear and temperatures will continue to fall overnight.

“Many of us will be near 70 around the middle part of the day but will fall as much as 20-25 degrees, into the 40s, by sunset,” said Marthers. “Rain and a gusty north breeze will make it feel even colder.”

BERKELEY COUNTY

Goose Creek United Methodist Church

142 Red Bank Road

7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12th until 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 13th.