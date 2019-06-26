Local woman takes state’s top honor

Georgetown, SC _ Sharon Moultrie, an employee of Georgetown County Public Works, has been named this year’s most outstanding public works employee in the state – an honor she has more than earned, according to her supervisors and colleagues.

Moultrie was recognized in Columbia on June 20 by the S.C. Chapter of the American Public Works Association, which presented her with the 2019 Outstanding Public Works Employee Award, according to a media alert from the Georgetown County spokesperson. The award is based on outstanding achievements, level of activity in professional organizations, endorsements from others in the field, initiative and how much the nominee is valued by their employer.

An operations specialists for Georgetown County Public Works, Moultrie received eight glowing letters of endorsement for the award from superiors, subordinates and professionals from outside agencies, including the S.C. Department of Transportation, Charleston County Public Works and Georgetown City Public Works.

The essay penned by Ray Funny, Georgetown County Public Services director, made it abundantly clear that Moultrie is highly valued by her employer and is considered a vital part of her division.

“She has a natural and selfless service orientation, demonstrated most recently when she assumed the role of weekend project manager for her sister’s home-building project in Myrtle Beach, while her sister was deployed abroad with the Army,” Funnye said. “The Moultries are a close family… each embodying in some way their parents’ teachings on the importance of independence, responsibility and faith. These are the cornerstones of Sharon Moultrie’s character and the enduring traits that contribute to the respect she has earned in Georgetown County as a model employee and effective leader.”

Moultrie was hired in Georgetown County’s Public Works Division in 1990 as an administrative assistant. She was immediately recognized for her hard work and superior organizational skills, and as a result was steadily promoted to positions of increasing responsibility. Repeatedly, she proved able to handle whatever was thrown at her and advanced to her current position as a part of her department’s senior management team. She has held her current position since 2014. She is the longest-tenured employee in her division.

“In her tenure as operations specialist, she has worked through some challenging times, stepping in to take the leadership reins in the absence of a Public Works manager, and fulfilling the requirements without missing a beat regarding her own position’s demands for an intermittent period of 18 months,” Funnye said. “Her uncomplaining demeanor makes her a management model for both her colleagues and the employees who report to her for assignments.”

Moultrie’s job includes managing field operation employees responding to urgent requests for road drainage maintenance, coordinating both inspection and repair services. She also handles emergency road closures and the county’s At Your Request system, which is an online system that allows members of the public to report road issues directly to Public Works. She also assists the Public Works manager with the County Transportation Committee’s tracking of the pavement management program for secondary roads. She is described as firm, but fair, and always the picture of professionalism.

“I don’t know anyone else in the Public Services Department who knows the county road system better than Sharon,” said Tracy Jones, who manages the department’s Stormwater Division. “At department-wide events, I see how the Public Works staff respect her and admire her.”

Moultrie additionally serves as the county’s chairwoman of the APWA Lowcountry Regional Backhoe Rodeo committee, and has done so for the last six years, growing and improving the event and its mission to promote and advance public works initiatives and achievements.

“Sharon is singularly qualified to earn this award,” Funnye said, “not only for the excellence with which she executes her duties daily, but because she embodies the essence of public service and is a role model for all who come into contact with her.”

