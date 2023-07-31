CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of local women-led businesses and musicians are joining together in a push to legalize medical cannabis in South Carolina.

A showcase held Sunday at Odyssey Bottle Shop featured a variety of musicians and artisans in an effort to raise funds for the advocacy and education of legalizing marijuana for medical purposes in the state.

According to the group, Carolina Dream, a poll in February of this year found that 76% of South Carolina residents support legalizing medical cannabis, with only 14% opposed.

State senators passed a medical cannabis bill in a landslide vote last year; however, the bill failed to make it past the House.

Organizers say holding events like this is important for elected officials and lawmakers to see and recognize local supporters.

“We want them to know that the people of South Carolina really do support the idea of having patients having access to medical cannabis,” said one attendee.

Sunday’s event featured live music, food trucks, and informational guides on ways medical cannabis can be used to treat a variety of medical-related issues.