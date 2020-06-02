Lowcountry man plans to cycle from NY to SC in honor of equality

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomas Spigner IV, born and raised in the Lowcountry, is planning to cycle over 800 miles for equality.

Spigner is a Charleston native and currently lives in New York. He is planning to spread awareness on the racial inequalities in America by cycling over 800 miles down the East Coast from New York to South Carolina.

Spigner estimates that it will take him 14 days to complete, riding 60 miles per day. He says that his journey is for all of those who have fallen in this fight, for their families and for the community.

He hopes to represent this cause peacefully while being able to raise money for the children in his home town.

Spigner will be receiving donations to give the proceeds to the Black Youth Fund and the local youth centers like the Boys and Girls Club and City Gym in Downtown Charleston.

If you would like to support and/or donate to this cause you can show your support in various ways. Spigner will be taking donations for the youth center’s through a GoFundMe account he has set up and you can also donate money to him personally for food and snacks along his trip.

Spigner will continue to prepare for the cycle the next couple of months and continue to raise money for his cause. He will set on his journey on August 1, 2020.

For more information you can contact him at tj.spiggz@gmail.com.