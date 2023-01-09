CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The YWCA of Greater Charleston is planning several events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day which culminates in an annual parade through downtown Charleston on Monday, January 16.

“We have so much support and to me, that’s really the opportunity where we get to see that diversity. Those folks that come from all walks of life, small businesses, large businesses, churches. It’s just nice to see,” said LaVanda Brown, the Executive Director of the YWCA of Greater Charleston.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is ‘Do The Work,’ and is meant to inspire people to take what they learn from Dr. King into their lives in 2023.

“We wanted our theme to be a call to action. We don’t want people to just come out, celebrate one day, and just get inspired for the day. We want people to internalize that this is something that if we can do this on King Day we can do this every day,” said Brown.

The first event that was held was an MLK Worship Service on Sunday at Emmanuel Baptist Church of James Island.

The next three events are below.

MLK Breakfast Summit | 7 AM Thursday, January 12 | Charleston Gaillard Center

| 7 AM Thursday, January 12 | Charleston Gaillard Center MLK Ecumenical Service | 4 PM Sunday, January 15 | Charity Missionary Baptist Church

| 4 PM Sunday, January 15 | Charity Missionary Baptist Church MLK Day Parade | 10:30 AM Monday, January 16 | Downtown; live on News 2 | Register by Jan 9

“The parade is by far the most labor intensive, but the most rewarding,” said Brown. “We have the opportunity to not only the hundreds of people that are in the parade, but the thousands that will line the streets,” said Brown. “We just hope that people enjoy it and have fun.”