Long-standing Mt. Pleasant business facing major pandemic-related problems

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – After 42 years on Coleman Boulevard, Chris’ Dry Cleaning is working through its most challenging years yet. Problems starting early on in the pandemic have become progressively worse as the supply chain clog grows daily and labor shortages wage on.

“It’s been a very different situation that we’ve never faced before,” said Chris Keil, the owner of Chris’ Dry Cleaning.

Fully staffed, the business would have 25 employees, but right now they’re operating with 12.

“There’s more pressure in the workplace for the people to perform. They want to perform but it’s like them having to do more in a period of time than what they had to do before.”

Keil says he’s been trying for months to hire more workers, but, according to him, nine times out of 10, potential employees don’t show up to a scheduled interview or, once hired, don’t show up for their new job.

“I don’t know where everybody is,” he said.

In 2022, employment ads have been running since the first of the year until now, but no one has responded.

On top of the labor shortage, materials needed to successfully run the shop are skyrocketing in price or are barely available at all.

“Prices have increased as much as 75%. In some cases doubled. Product is short…especially hangers. It’s impacted turning our product which is money to pay the bills.”

The problems going on behind the scenes have started affecting customers.

“Our turnaround time is stretched to a week now instead of same day or next day,” said Keil. “Normally we operate Monday through Friday from seven until six and Saturday from nine until five. We’ve been closed on Saturday for two years because there’s not enough staff.”

In order to keep up with the workload, Keil has started working 12 hour days on the floor alongside his employees, something he hasn’t had to do for years. Additionally, on holidays and Sunday afternoons after church, you’ll find Keil tackling the workload. But while he’s hanging jackets, folding blankets, sweeping the shop floor, and doing whatever else needs to be done, he’s thinking about his loyal customer base and is thankful for the support they’ve given him for over four decades.

“After being on Coleman Boulevard for 42 years, I’m able to survive this. If I was new, five to ten years old, I probably would not be here,” said Keil.