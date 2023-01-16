CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime director of Jewish studies at the College of Charleston has died, the college announced Monday.

Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim said Martin (Marty) Perlmutter died Sunday.

He was the leader of the Jewish Studies Program at the College of Charleston – which he helped create – until his retirement from the college.

According to the college’s website, Perlmutter chaired the Department of Philosophy for eight years before he became director of the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program in 1991.

“With the passing of Director Emeritus Marty Perlmutter, the College of Charleston has lost an iconic figure in the institution’s history. Marty was a gifted teacher, philosophy scholar and longtime leader of the Jewish studies program during his tenure at the College, from 1979 to 2019. He did a remarkable job connecting the Jewish community to our campus, and we are proud that the College’s kosher/vegetarian/vegan dining facility bears his name. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy lives on,” said college president Andrew Hsu.

A native of New York, Perlmutter joined the College of Charleston in 1979 after previously teaching philosophy at the University of Texas during the 70s.

Perlmutter leaves behind his wife, Jeri, and four children.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, January 17 at Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim’s Huguenin Avenue Cemetery.