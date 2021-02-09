Longtime local educator celebrates her 80th birthday

Former students, educators, and members of the community gathered for a surprise birthday parade to celebrate the 80th birthday of Mrs. Carolyn Pruitte.

Mrs. Pruitt taught school for more than 35 years, and children’s church for more than 50 years!

She loves to watch Cool School reports on News 2, and her son asked Octavia Mitchell to be a part of the surprise to make her birthday extra special.

Happy Birthday Mrs.Pruitte, from all of us at News 2! Thanks so much for your unwavering dedication to our community.

