Longtime Public Housing President, community activist Sarah Green passes away at 79

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gasden Green Public Housing President Sarah Green has passed away, S.C. Representative Wendell Gilliard confirms.

Green was 79 years old.

Representative Gilliard says that “Mama Green” was known as a “phenomenal” community activist in Charleston and South Carolina as a whole. Green worked to minimize crime in public housing, feeding the homeless in Charleston.

She also received the Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Award among several other honors in her lifetime.

“Take your rest my beautiful Steel Magnolia, you are a giant and your legacy will live on,” says Representative Gilliard.