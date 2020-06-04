Lottery player purchases winning $50,000 Powerball ticket on Clements Ferry Rd

WANDO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in the Lowcountry is now $50,000 richer!

Officials with the South Carolina Educational Lottery said the lucky player purchased a winning Powerball ticket from the Blue Water gas station on Clements Ferry Road.

The player came within one number of winning Wednesday night’s jackpot. The tickets matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win the $50,000.

1 – 3 – 26 – 41 – 64 Powerball: 17

Check your tickets. More than to 8,600 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000.

More than 4,100 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by two.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.