SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – State lottery officials say a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold at a convenience store in Summerville.

The ticket for Friday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize once it is claimed. “Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn,” said lottery officials.

That ticket was sold at the Scotchman #3884 on Highway 78 East in Summerville.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Friday, June 10

12 – 21 – 22 – 27 – 34 Power-Up: 2

Be sure to check your tickets! Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.