Low areas of Charleston still impacted by flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it has been several days since the Lowcountry was doused in heavy rain, certain areas are still feeling the impact of the flooding.



Sullivan’s Island was hit particularly hard and certain parts of the island are still covered in standing water. Sullivan’s is only two and a half miles long, and the highest point of the island is just 14 feet above sea level. This means that when it rains during high tide, there is no where for the water to go.



The question is, after several days of sunshine, why is the water not receding? Daniel Island resident Jolie Neilson who was out walking the beach at Sullivan’s, couldn’t even find a dry place to park.



“So, we parked on the street on Sullivan’s, like off on the side, in like five inches of water, and then up towards the beach there are tons of deep puddles.”



Sullivan’s is a low-lying barrier island which makes it especially vulnerable to flooding. The Building Department within the Town Hall does have access to maps to help home owners figure out if their property is a flooding risk.