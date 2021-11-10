Low-end earthquake was recorded near Centerville Tuesday evening

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake was recorded in the Lowcountry Tuesday evening.

A magnitude 1.5 earthquake struck near Centerville just after 6:30 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Three earthquakes were recorded in the Lowcountry on September 27th. The largest, a 3.3 magnitude quake, struck near Centerville during the evening.

A low-end earthquake was reported near Centerville in August and two small quakes registered near Ladson back in July.

South Carolina typically experiences an average of 10-20 earthquakes each year. Seismologists believe the small earthquakes, while unusual, are normal background activity and are not indicators of larger earthquakes to come.

Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said around 20 earthquakes have been recorded throughout the state since January 2021.