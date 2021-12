LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake was reported near Ladson early Monday morning.

The United States Geological Survey said the 1.1 magnitude quake registered just before 2:00 a.m.

There are no reports of anyone feeling shaking nor any reports of damage from the low-magnitude earthquake.

Small earthquakes like this one are common for the area, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.