Lowcountry activists looking forward to working with new elected officials to bring unity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry activists say they are hopeful for change and unification, following the election of Joe Biden as President.

United Front of Charleston Activists say they hope to work with newly elected officials at the federal, state and local levels.

They plan to focus on change in under-served communities in the Lowcountry.

“We’re just looking forward to working with our new elected officials. Our sheriff elect, our school board members who just got placed, and we’re just trying to bring some change and some difference,” said Jason Jones, community activist.

