MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A member of the Lowcountry has been selected as the athletic trainer for the 2019 Touchstone Energy Bowl in Myrtle Beach.

Trident Medical Center’s Laren Siefken will be the athletic trainer for the game.

This game features South Carolina’s best high school football players.

During the football regular season, Siefken serves as the athletic trainer for the Cane Bay High School football team.