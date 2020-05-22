Lowcountry attractions reopen ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has allowed many attractions to reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum reopened to the public on Friday.

“We’ve done a lot of thought and we worked with a lot of people in town, with Explore Charleston and with the state, and just our own team to figure out ways we can open safely,” said Chris Hauff, public information officer for Patriots Point.

Hauff said they’ve implemented several safety measures.

“It’s pretty obvious from right when you walk in for a ticket, you follow stencils on the ground that are in the shapes of planes, going with our theme here in the military, and that keeps people socially distant while they walk up to the ticket window.”

They also encourage preordering tickets online. There is a 30-person maximum at the gift shop. Some areas are too confined to be open right now.

“Exhibits like the Apollo 8 space capsule that you climb in and going to a simulated trip to the moon, we closed those. So, the Apollo 8, The Laffey, Mound 53 exhibit and the submarine the Clamagore are some of the things we’ve had to close.”

They have installed ultraviolet light air purification systems in the USS Yorktown’s air conditioning systems.

The South Carolina Aquarium also reopened on Friday for members, and it opens to the general public on Saturday.

Charleston County Parks are back open, but not the waterparks. Officials say they are discussing when they will reopen those, but that will not happen this weekend.

Hauff says opening attractions comes at a great time to reflect.

“We’re really grateful that the state and the governor lifted the ban on attractions in time for Memorial Day, especially us as a place where a lot of people come to reflect on lives lost during war, and that’s what Memorial Day is for, for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Boone Hall Plantation reopened on Thursday with limited hours. Cypress Gardens in Berkeley County will reopen on Tuesday.