Lowcountry band Ranky Tanky to perform at Biden/Harris inauguration event Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry band Ranky Tanky will perform during an event highlighting the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Tuesday.
The Grammy Award-winning band, who focuses on the Gullah culture and southeastern sea island sounds, will be featured as part of the “We Are One” event in celebration of the Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
According to the band’s Facebook page, the event will be live-streamed Tuesday night from 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at bideninaugural.org/watch.