Lowcountry band Ranky Tanky to perform at Biden/Harris inauguration event Tuesday night

US musical ensemble Ranky Tanky poses in the press room with the award for Best Regional Roots Music Album for “Good Time” during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry band Ranky Tanky will perform during an event highlighting the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

The Grammy Award-winning band, who focuses on the Gullah culture and southeastern sea island sounds, will be featured as part of the “We Are One” event in celebration of the Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

According to the band’s Facebook page, the event will be live-streamed Tuesday night from 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at bideninaugural.org/watch.