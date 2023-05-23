CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials have released the names of hundreds of South Carolina individuals and businesses that are delinquent on their taxes.

Each year, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), publicly lists the state’s top 250 individuals and 250 businesses who are delinquent on their taxes in order to promote “transparency, fairness, and accountability.

According to SCDOR, the state’s top individual tax debtors owe roughly $61.7 million in taxes, more than $14.6 million on which is owed by individuals in the Lowcountry, the most of any other region in the state.

In addition, Charleston County’s tax debtors owe more than any other county, amounting to nearly $6.9 million.

All together, businesses in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties owe roughly $6.7 million in unpaid taxes. The businesses listed as being delinquent on their taxes are below, in order of amount owed:

“When everyone pays their fair share, South Carolina wins,” the SCDOR website reads. “Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. When individuals and businesses knowingly avoid paying their fair share by refusing to comply with tax laws, the tax burden increases for everyone else.”

Statewide, individual debts range from $98,000 to $2.84 million, while business debts range from $80,000 to $1.7 million. Seven individuals and four business tax debtors owe more than $1 million.

More than $8.3 million was paid to the state by top delinquent taxpayers in 2022, according to the agency. The Top Delinquent Taxpayers program has netted a total of $16.8 million in money previously owed the state over the past two years.

SCDOR notes that prior to names being published, the department sends letters, makes calls, and makes personal contact with the taxpayers multiple times in an effort to get them to comply.

Those who have filed for bankruptcy protection, have payment arrangements, or are part of SCDOR’s GEAR or Setoff Debt programs are not included on the lists.