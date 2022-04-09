JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Saturday was filled with crawfish, Creole food, and Zydeco beats as the Lowcountry Cajun Festival returned to James Island.

At James Island County Park, the over 30-year old festival made its comeback from noon to six on Saturday.

The Lowcountry Cajun Festival featured Zydeco music performed by three different artists, Cajun and Creole food, and dancing.

The festival had “a huge number of food vendors on site,” Sarah Reynolds, event PIO, said, with Louisiana-style food such as jambalaya, etouffee and crawfish.

Reynolds also mentioned that this is the largest event held within Charleston County Parks.

“I think a lot of people are really excited to be back at the Cajun Festival,” Reynolds said. “We had to postpone it for two years due to COVID 19.”

Reynolds mentioned the Lowcountry Cajun Festival and other Charleston County Parks will return to holding their events on a normal basis.

“People are having a good time coming out, enjoying events again, and getting back to a little bit of normalcy.”