Prepare to enjoy a taste of the bayou as the Lowcountry Cajun Festival returns to James Island this weekend.

The annual festival, which highlights Louisiana food and culture, will be held at James Island County Park on April 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Local and regional restaurants will be on-site serving up bayou-inspired bites including jambalaya, alligator, etouffee, andouille sausage, and crawfish. Other Lowcountry favorite dishes and traditional festival foods will be available too.

While eating, guests can enjoy Zydeco and Cajun music with live performances all day from Shrimp City Slim Swamp All-Stars, Les Freres Michot, and Corey Arceneaux & The Zydeco Hot Peppers.

Other festival attractions include a crafters’ market, a kids’ area with inflatables and climbing wall, a crawfish eating contest, and a program called “Who Calls the Swamp Home?”

This year, festival admission will cost $40 per vehicle or $35 per vehicle if purchased in advance. Gold Pass holders can scan their passes at the park entrance to receive free admission to the festival.

Pets will not be allowed into the festival and the James Island County Park will be closed to regular guests on Saturday to accommodate the event.

