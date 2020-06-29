Lowcountry cities discuss mask mandates on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several cities and towns will be considering mask mandates in the Lowcountry on Monday.

Summerville Town Council will discuss requiring masks in retail stores and restaurants.

Folly Beach City Council is expected to discuss requiring masks in indoor and outdoor spaces while Kiawah Town Council will discuss plans for additional ’emergency measures.’

Mount Pleasant Town Council will meet on Monday to discuss an ordinance. Town council was supposed to meet on Friday but postponed the meeting because some council members were out of town.

Meanwhile, the City of Charleston and Isle of Palms passed mask mandates last week.

Goose Creek City Council rejected a mask ordinance on Thursday and said they needed more time to research the matter. A mask mandate was also rejected by Edisto Town Council by a 4-1 vote, saying it takes too many freedoms away from the citizens.

You are also now required to wear a mask inside Charleston County government buildings.

The City of North Charleston is encouraging face mask use. They will be following the governor’s recommendations on face masks.