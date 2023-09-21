MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With their 3-0 start to the season, Colorado has become the talk of college football.

Berkeley’s head coach, Eric Lodge could talk about the Buffs wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. all day, having coached him at his previous school in Florida

Horn helped send last Saturdays comeback win into overtime.

It’s the work and time Horn has put into his craft that Lodge believes has gotten jimmy to where he is today.

“He makes you a better coach. And obviously he makes you look better. Being around them and knowing what those high-level caliber players and guys that eventually will go on to play in the NFL; what they look like, what they do, how they do, how they act. It’s a benefit to you as a coach, because you can say I’ve been around these guys. This is what champions do,” said Berkeley’s Eric Lodge.

Summerville’s Ian Rafferty has been around champions himself, as the offensive coordinator when Fort Dorchester won it all in 2015

The patriots guy then was Dak Joyner.

The main attraction with Fort D has been part of the supporting cast at South Carolina

He’s worn many hats for USC, but Rafferty can’t think of a better leading man than Cinco.

“I tell that kid every time I see him, he’s probably my favorite player of all time. Just the way he worked, being coachable. I used to ask him, “what do you want to run?” Coach I don’t care whatever you call. He was just a great kid to be around. Glad he’s doing well, I know he’s had some trials and tribulations up there and he’s stuck it out and it’s made him better,” Summerville’s Ian Rafferty said.

As for First Baptist’s Jamaal Birch, he’s better for having Sam Hartman as a player while at OCA.

Sam may be finishing out his college career like he did with just his senior year with the Landsharks.

But the new golden boy for the golden domers has always been a leader and tried to make those around him better.

“I think that talks about his family. His parents are tremendous people. So they raised him right. He’s always had that chip on his shoulder. And always been a grinder, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him, even then take a play off or take a rep off in the weightroom. He was just such a leader,” said FBS coach Jamaal Birch.

Before these stars began to shine on Saturdays.

Lowcountry coaches have played a part in molding what these young men have become, and both are better for it.