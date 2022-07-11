SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A coffee shop in Summerville will be one of many nationwide host sites for the release of the newest images from a NASA telescope.

OneNation Coffee will host an event Tuesday to celebrate the release of images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Launched December 25, 2021, Webb is NASA’s largest space science telescope ever built. Stationed one million miles away from Earth, it “is designed to see the universe in the infrared” and “will be able to study light from distant parts of the universe for the very first time – the first galaxies that formed over 13.5 billion years ago – and give us insight into how our universe formed.”

OneNation Coffee President and Co-Founder John Richards explained that the company’s partnership with NASA is intended to “help [the] community celebrate this amazing feat of science and engineering,” which Richards believes “will fundamentally change our understanding of the universe.”

The event will be at OneNation Coffee’s shop, located at 398 E 5th N St., Suite A, in Summerville from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Images are expected to be released at 10:30 a.m.