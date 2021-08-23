Lowcountry college students returning back to the classrooms this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two colleges in the Lowcountry are preparing for students to begin their first day of classes.

Charleston Southern University students begin classes Monday, August 23. They do require face coverings in all campus buildings and will remain a rule until the current surge in cases calms.

Classes are currently held in-person and offering limited virtual options.

The College of Charleston students will begin classes Tuesday, August 24. Masks are required by students and all students must submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus.

There are exemptions for students who provide proof they are vaccinated. In-person classes will continue as scheduled.