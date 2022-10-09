CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People from the community gathered at Hampton Park Sunday afternoon to honor the Lowcountry’s rich African American and Caribbean culture.

“We’re all having a good time out here,” Serina Arnold, owner of Serina’s Bow Tiq, said. “We’re all one.”

Moja, a Swahili word meaning “one,” and Sunday, people across the Lowcountry came together as one to celebrate Black art and Black history.

“To gather and celebrate our rich heritage,” The Ashanti Collection owner Shirley Cornell Scott said. “The music, the culture, just the gathering, especially after the pandemic.”

Many in attendance say honoring their lineage has been an integral part of their life.

“Our parents instilled in us our heritage,” Geraldine Chavis Singleton said, “and to be proud of who you are, and when you know who you are, nobody can take that away from you.”

Several vendor booths lined Hampton Park’s walkway, offering items like elaborate clothing.

“We have goods from Ghana, West Africa,” Scott said, “handmade by the natives of Ghana.”

And ornate jewelry.

“A lot of what I create is inspired by African patterns,” Octavia Cohen, owner of Copper Cohens said, “a lot of bright vibrant colors. It kind of accentuates our culture, our spirit.”

Attendees say it felt great to come out for fellowship and celebrate their rich ancestral roots.

“We never get enough of our heritage,” Singleton said, “from where we came from. If you don’t know where you’ve been, you’re not going to know where you’re going.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was also in attendance at Sunday’s festival finale.