Lowcountry community leaders join with military leaders to renew civilian-military partnership

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lowcountry community leaders will renew their civilian-military relationship with Joint Base Charleston on Friday by signing the Lowcountry Defense Community Partnership Council Charter.

The charter was last signed in 2015.

Military leaders say it helps get the word out about the needs of Joint Base Charleston and what they offer the Lowcountry.

Twenty percent of jobs in the Charleston metro area are linked to the base.

Right now, officials at JBC say they need more than 400 civilian workers in various departments.

Mayors and other community leaders from the Tri-county area, including school districts, participate in the Lowcountry Defense Community Partnership Council Charter.

The commander for Joint Base Charleston says they want to share resources with the community and be included in community plans.

The partnership brings together the key players and strengthens the relationship between the military and the community.

“I think after 9/11 we kind of raised up our gate for reasons everyone understands, but what that did is it kind of broke the relationships between the base and the community,” Colonel Terrence Adams, Commander of Joint Base Charleston said. He goes on to say that this is an opportunity to “bring people back together” and get people “more exposed to the base.”

The signing and renewal of the Lowcountry Defense Community Partnership Council Charter will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31st at Joint Base Charleston.