NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A utility trailer belonging to the Holy City Archery Homeschool Team was stolen along with $10,000 in archery equipment this week from a church parking lot in North Charleston.

It happened just weeks before a big competition for the youth team.

After our story first aired on Monday, the Vice President of Worldwide Equipment Company, Steve Bateman, reached out to News 2 saying he felt they had to do something to help the team in need.

‘Worldwide’ sells and services semi-trucks at its facility in Jedburg.

“I saw that event on TV last night and it bothered me. Because I see an awful lot of that in our world today and it tugged at me a little bit because I see a couple of guys that were too lazy to go earn a living and go be prideful in buying their own trailer instead, they decide to prey upon some folks that had a need for that trailer,” he said.

The team needs their equipment to compete at the state archery competition a little over a week from now. So, Bateman reached out to help.

“We’re gonna give the folks $5,000 to get them back on track. Get them some equipment so they can go to their regional event like they wanted to do and that seems like that’ll get them over the hump and get them going anyway,” said Bateman.

Bateman said the community has helped their business, so they want to help the community.

Lillian Reyes is the mom of some of the students on the team. She was emotional when she found out about the donation.

“A Mom-and-pop shop, small business, had the heart and felt like they needed to donate to our team. That was a blessing,” she said.

Her son, 15-year-old Ronin is on the archery team.

“Someone out there would actually listen since it’s just a small story but like I am eternally grateful for that and I can speak for everyone here that we are thankful for these people to give us to donate this money to us,” said Ronin. “I’m still bamboozled about that.”

Bateman said he hopes this gift will help the team be able to perform well at the state competition.

“Get their practice in and skip a beat and realize there are good people in the world and hopefully they will emulate that as they grow up and get a little older and they’ll have the opportunity to give that back as well.”

Bateman told News 2 his company will give the check to the Archery Team on Wednesday.

The archery team is trying to raise money to replace their equipment. You can help by clicking here.