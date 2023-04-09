NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry couple is volunteering with the American Red Cross to support those impacted by the deadly tornados that shook Mississippi in March.

A trail of tornados killed at least 25 people and destroyed communities across Mississippi in late March.

The Associated Press says this is the deadliest string of tornados since 2011.

Lowcountry natives Dennis and Mary Frazier left for Mississippi on Saturday.

“We received a lot of blessings and people have given back to us. We want to help others too,” Mary told News 2 before boarding the plane.

The Frazier’s will join the American Red Cross team to provide relief to impacted communities.

“A lot of people come to the Carolinas for hurricane recovery and help us all the time, maybe this is a way we can give back,” Dennis said.

The couple is just two of the many South Carolinians heading to the Midwest to assist families impacted by the severe weather.