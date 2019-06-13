Lowcountry dancer has been accepted to Juilliard School of Dance

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry student is heading to the most prestigious performing arts school in the world!

Lindsay Phillips, who is from Andrews, is going to Juilliard this fall.

She’s one of 24 students – and one of 12 women – accepted to the Juilliard School of Dance.

Phillips says it all started when she was six: “I never thought this is where I’d be, where I’m at when I started dance when I was six years old,” she said.

“Yeah there are still some nerves, but I’m also very excited. I mean with anything new there’s always going to be some because you don’t know what to expect.“

Phillips was accepted to Juilliard back in March but did not commit until April because it will cost an estimated $300,000 for four years.

She did get a scholarship, but will still have to pay about $160,000.