NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New draft guidance from the United States Preventative Services Task Force is now recommending that women who are considered at average risk of breast cancer should begin screening for the disease at 40 years old opposed to the previous recommendation of 50 years old.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in South Carolina and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the state.

“At age 40, that’s when we tend to start seeing breast cancers. We do see them earlier, it does tend to be in women who have other risk factors, family history, but for 40 is when we really start seeing breast cancers,” said Dr. Brian Burke, who is a radiologist at Trident Breast Care Center.

Dr. Burke explains the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer increases with age — that is why he said mammograms are important.

“Starting women at a younger age, beginning at age 40, will absolutely save lives,” said Dr. Burke.

The new draft guidance brings the United States Preventative Services Task Force in line with other medical organizations like the American Cancer Society and American College of Radiology.

“It doesn’t do us any good to find a cancer that we can’t treat, so the sooner we can find it, the cancer, the smaller we find it, the more likely that is to be treated,” said Dr. Burke.

In addition to starting mammograms at the age of 40, the United States Preventative Services Task Force also recommends that women get screened every two years until the age of 74; however, Trident Breast Care Center recommends annual mammograms because they say women in their 40’s are at a more significant risk to miss aggressive cancers.

“We really saw that during COVID cause basically most women get mammograms for at least a year and when they started coming back, the typical gap was two years and for some women, it was three years. We saw a whole lot of cancers that were bigger than we typically saw them in the past where basically during that gap at some point it would’ve been detected on a mammogram, but they didn’t get it because they didn’t come in,” said Dr. Burke.

Doctors like Burke hope that taking an afternoon to get a mammogram now could prevent a more severe cancer diagnosis later.

“I am very excited they are changing the recommend age, start date to 40, but I would recommend strongly that women get annual mammograms as well,” said Dr. Burke, and if you have a family history, he also recommends that you also start speaking with your doctor around the age of 25.