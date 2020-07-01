Lowcountry doctors warn of ‘COVID surge number two’

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Physicians say for every one person who has COVID-19, two to three people will be infected.

With the recent rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Chief Medical Officer at Trident Health Doctor Lee Biggs says we are in what he calls ‘COVID surge number two.’

“Our facility has doubled the number of COVID positive patients since last Monday, so that would imply the region is in a seven to eight-day doubling cycle,” said Biggs.

Doctor Biggs says the same pattern can be seen at Roper and MUSC.

“The acuity is a little different in June and July in that we’re not seeing the same amount of patients needing ICU level ventilatory support. These are medical-surgical patients that are younger,” Biggs stated.

Chief Medical Officer of Ambulatory Care for Roper Saint Francis Doctor Robert Oliverio says the increase in cases began in the younger population once stay at home orders were lifted.

“Right now 52% of our positive results occur in those patients who are under 42 years old, so it is a much younger cohort that is coming back positive,” Oliverio said.

Doctor Oliverio says 4 – 9 out of ten patients can have COVID-19 and not show any symptoms.

“That is something that you could be carrying and spreading without your knowledge,” said Oliverio.

Doctors are urging everyone to wear a mask, wash your hands, and continue to social distance if possible.