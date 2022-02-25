CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its Covid-19 guidelines on masking as health officials say hospitalization rates across the nation are going down.

CDC officials say more than 200 million Americans are vaccinated and some level of virus immunity is widespread. Doctors here in the Lowcountry say they agree with the CDC’s recommendation as they have seen Covid-19 numbers on a steep decline.

“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19,” says Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director for the CDC.

Instead of using the number of positive cases as the sole measure of disease severity, CDC officials are now looking at the transmissibility of Covid-19. They are ranking each state by county as low, medium, or high.

“Now as the virus continues to circulate in our communities, we must focus our metrics beyond cases just in the community,” says Dr. Walensky.

CDC officials say nearly 70% of the United States population lives in a location with low or medium Covid-19 transmission.

Health officials say 29.5% of the U.S. population is at a low community level, 42.2% is medium, and 28.2% is at a high level.

“We are really at a point where we can probably back away from some of these intense mandates,” says Dr. Kenneth Perry, the Assistant Medical Director at Trident Medical Center’s Emergency Department.

Dr. Perry says under the new criteria, the tri-county area shows medium levels of Covid-19 transmission.

“It gives schools and other businesses a little bit more credence if they do want to go with no mask mandate,” says Dr. Perry.

Health officials say it’s important to understand that science is evolving and recommendations could change. They say to look to trusted healthcare providers to help you make sense of the latest information.

“Understand how if data changes those recommendations will also change. Really take it upon yourself that you, your family, and loved ones are safe,” says Dr. Perry.

Officials say it is not immediately clear how the new CDC guidance will impact federal mask mandates requiring face coverings on public transportation.