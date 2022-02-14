Lowcountry educators are using ‘Flocabulary’ to help students better retain information in schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – This year’s star-studded Super Bowl halftime show featured some of the top names in the hip hop music industry – an industry that has evolved to become the biggest genre in the United States.

Now, schools across the country are incorporating rap music into their lesson plans. A local hip-hop artist and educator is doing his part to help to learn the flow.

Dr. Mervin Jenkins, also known by his music name as Spectac, is a hip-hop artist, teacher, and principal. The rapping educator is going with the flow.

He is currently the senior manager for Flocabulary Specialists.

“Flocabulary is a K-12 platform that uses hip hop music to teach the core content areas, and it really is about literacy across all subject areas,” he explained.

More than 700 school districts across the country are using Flocabulary.

“You’ve got math, science, social studies – you got language arts. We have some specialty areas, so you get things like current events. Kids get to see what’s happening around them and across the globe,” said Dr. Jenkins. “We also have content around racial and social justice, health and wellness, and financial literacy.”

Along with videos, students also have interactive activities to complete.

“There is a read and respond activity. There is a lyric lab. They get to write their own rap based on what they’re learning about.”

Several students at Clay Hill Elementary in Dorchester County use the platform. Fourth-grade teacher Paula Huggins has used Flocabulary for three years.

She believes it helps in retaining information. “Social studies is hard to bring to life and get them excited. I think hearing it in song form helps, and learning it in song form helps, and learning new vocabulary.”

The school’s principal, Dr. April Sanders, said “I think it’s wonderful. I think we are now living in times where we have to try and reach our students where they are, and with Flocabulary, we’re able to do that. It helps with our reading literacy as well as really motivating our students to just enjoy content.”

Students are taking note and loving the vibe.

A study from Vanderbilt University shows 91% of students said they had a better understanding of what they were learning and 99% of teachers said students were more engaged.